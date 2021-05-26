Woman attempted to hit Denton attacker with grocery bag as he tried to stun, abduct her

A man who intended to abduct a woman as she walked with groceries on a Denton street earlier this month was arrested on Wednesday, police said.

The victim was walking down the 900 block of West Hickory Street on May 1 when a sedan slowly passed about 11 p.m.

After the car stopped in a parking lot, the driver left the vehicle and walked past the victim. Out of the corner of her eye, she saw the man running toward her and heard a zapping sound, Denton police said. As she turned and tried to hit him with her bag of groceries, the man reached out with a stun gun, causing it to contact her body.

As the suspect was assaulting the victim with the stun gun, he pushed her to the ground, police said. She screamed, and the man left in the car.

Police arrested Joseph Moore, 19, on suspicion of attempted aggravated kidnapping in the case.

The victim gave a partial license plate to a 911 operator. With the information provided by the victim, detectives located a suspect vehicle and identified Moore.