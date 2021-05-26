Suspect wounded in shooting with police in Denton, authorities say

A suspect was shot and wounded Wednesday in a shooting with authorities in Denton, Denton police said.

Denton police said the suspect was being treated for a gunshot wound, but a condition of the suspect was not released.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Denton police said the shooting occurred in the 2400 block of south Interstate 35E.

Denton police did not release any other details, but they remained on the scene just after 5 a.m. Wednesday.

A news conference is scheduled Wednesday morning.