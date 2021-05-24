Bedford police surround gas station in search for suspect in truck theft

Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a truck and barricading himself inside a Bedford Shell gas station on Monday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

The man stole a pickup truck and ran into a Shell gas station near Texas 121 and Bedford Road and barricaded himself inside, according to KRLD.

Bedford police said officers are investigating at the scene and roads in the area are temporarily closed.

No one was taken hostage and there were no shots fired in the store, according to police.

There is no immediate threat to the public, but police urge residents to avoid the area if possible, police said.