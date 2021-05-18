Dallas police asking the public for help in solving Sunday fatal shooting

Dallas police are looking for a information on a shooting Sunday after the victim died in the hospital Monday. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dallas police are looking for information regarding a Sunday fatal shooting in the 2000 block of E 8th street, according to a news release.

Doris Ramirez, 33, died of her wounds in the hospital Monday afternoon after she was was shot May 16 around 2:30 a.m, according to the release.

Police said the motive and circumstances of the crime are still under investigation but ask anybody with information to contact Detective Eric Hearn at 214-883-9507 or by email at eric.hearn@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward to anybody who comes forward with information on the crime that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tips to Crime Stoppers can be called in at 214-373-TIPS(8477).