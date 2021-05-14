Watch: Fort Worth police seek 5 thieves who stole golf carts from Golf Club Fossil Creek

Fort Worth police are asking for help to identify five people who forced their way into a storage building at The Golf Club Fossil Creek and stole multiple golf carts.

Three of the carts sustained damage beyond repair, police said.

The department shared video of the thefts on social media. The suspects stole several golf carts about midnight on May 5 and returned two hours later to take more, police said.

Call 817-392-3188 if you have information.