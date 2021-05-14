Suspected serial robber who carried Dallas Cowboys backpack captured in Tarrant County

A Fort Worth man was in custody Friday and accused of a string of armed robberies in Tarrant County, while carrying in many cases a Dallas Cowboys drawstring backpack.

Mason Henderson, 22, was arrested May 6, according to Tarrant County jail records.

Henderson remained in the Tarrant County Jail on Friday with bond set at $640,000. He faces aggravated robbery charges in North Richland Hills, Bedford, Southlake, Euless and Saginaw.

The Fort Worth man could face 12 robbery charges, North Richland Hills police said Friday.

It was North Richland Hills Detective Tom Bulger who was able to identify Henderson as the suspect in a Feb. 8 and Feb. 9 robbery spree in northeast Tarrant County.

Haltom City police reported a store robbery on Feb. 8. It was just after 2:30 a.m. when an armed man walked into a 7-Eleven at 5101 Airport Freeway in Haltom City and took money out of the register and some other items from behind the counter.

Bedford police officers responded to a robbery call at about 3:30 a.m. Feb. 8 at the 7-Eleven at 428 Bedford Road.

Officers learned a man walked around the clerk’s counter, displayed a semi-automatic handgun and directed the clerk to open the registers.

After the cashier did so, the robber placed the cash in his backpack and left the scene. No suspect vehicle was identified and the whole robbery occurred in less than two minutes.

At about 4 a.m. Feb. 9, the bandit robbed a 7-Eleven at 1600 W. Southlake Blvd. in Southlake.

In that case, the robber also pistol-whipped the clerk when the employee did not move fast enough, Southlake police said.

An armed man walked into 7-Eleven in the 6300 block of Davis Boulevard in North Richland Hills about 4:30 a.m. Feb. 9, and took an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect was described as a man wearing a black hooded jacket, black sweats, a navy blue bandana and carrying a Dallas Cowboys drawstring backpack.

After taking the cash, the suspect fled northbound on Davis Boulevard.