Police searching for 3 suspects in 2 armed robberies at North Texas convenience stores

A suspect in an armed robbery at a North Richland Hills, TX QuikTrip walks on the countertop with a handgun in this surveillance photo. Three people are wanted in connection with the robbery. North Richland Hills Police Department

Authorities are hoping to identify and apprehend three people suspected of carrying out back-to-back armed robberies at convenience stores in Fort Worth and North Richland Hills early on May 1.

The North Richland Hills Police Department on Wednesday released security images of the subjects captured during what was the second robbery. They’re all dressed in baggy clothing — sweatshirts or coats — and are wearing gloves and different types of dark-colored masks. The person on the counter, holding out a gun, is in a black ski mask. One of the suspects looks directly into a camera.

The robbery was reported around 2:30 a.m. at the QuikTrip gas station in the 6300 block of Davis Boulevard, police said. The department was unable to get a description of the vehicle.

Detectives are also unable to tell definitively from the photos if they’re male or female, according to Carissa Katekaru, a department spokesperson.

It’s believed the three robbed a store in north Fort Worth before the incident in North Richland Hills, police said.

Fort Worth police responded earlier that night to a robbery at a Circle K in the 5600 block of North Tarrant Parkway, according to a report provided by the department on Wednesday. Three suspects entered the store, one of them with a handgun, and threatened the cashier, the report says. The cashier gave them money, the report says, and the person with the handgun struck the employee with the weapon.

They ran away, heading south behind the building, according to the report.

The detective investigating the incident believes the suspects are related to the North Richland Hills incident, according to Officer Daniel Seugra, a police spokesman.

Anyone with information on the suspects is asked to call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477 or the North Richland Hills Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 817-427-7030, using reference P21-09, police said.