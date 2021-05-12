16-year-old, 17-year-old accused in armed holdups arrested in Fort Worth cases

Detectives have arrested two teens accused in several armed robberies on April 20 in Tarrant County, but authorities continued their search for a third teen.

The teens were armed with semi-automatic handguns during the holdups.

Fort Worth police identified one arrested suspect as 17-year-old Kaleb Vanderveer who was arrested last week along with a 16-year-old. The 16-year-old is not being identified because he is a juvenile.

Vanderveer was charged with aggravated robbery last week, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. The 16-year-old faces delinquent conduct-robbery charges.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Cedric Pinckney for aggravated robbery.

On the morning of April 20, a 2017 Kia Forte was reported stolen in Forest Hill during a holdup. The teens had been seen inside of the car, and detectives determined that the trio used stolen license plates on the Kia.

At about 5:30 a.m. on April 20, a dark-colored four-door sedan pulled up to a jogger in the 5900 block of Starboardway Drive in Fort Worth and two suspects got out. The armed suspects demanded personal property from the jogger, but the jogger didn’t have anything. The suspects got back into the car and fled.

Minutes later, the suspects stopped at a nearby location and approached a second person who was sitting in a car in front of a house. One suspect pointed a gun, but the victim drove away.

Fort Worth police later reported that a car which was parked at an elementary school parking lot in the same neighborhood was burglarized by suspects who were in a dark-colored four-door sedan.

The car was later found abandoned in south Fort Worth.

Anyone with information on the trio or the robberies should call Fort Worth police at 817-392-4469.