During soccer game at Garland apartments courtyard, man is shot dead, authorities say

A 21-year-old man shot to death a person Friday night behind an apartment building in Garland, police said.

As people played soccer about 8 p.m. in a courtyard at apartments in the 4200 block of West Walnut Street, Cuahutemoc Merlan approached and fired on the victim and another person, Garland police alleged.

The male victim, whose name and age police did not release, died at a hospital.

Merlan, who police said fired at another person he did not strike, left, and police said that a murder arrest warrant had been issued.

Police said that they had not determined the killing’s motive.

Detectives asked for the public’s help to find Merlan. Police said that someone with information on his location should call 911. Police consider Merlan to be armed and dangerous. A person offering a tip may remain anonymous by contacting Garland Crime Stoppers at 972-272-8477 or garlandcrimestoppers.org. A reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information that leads to Merlan’s arrest.

