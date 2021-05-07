Man shot, seriously injured in Fort Worth alley near post office, authorities say

A man was seriously injured in a shooting in a south Fort Worth alley near a post office on Friday morning, according to police and MedStar.

A person of interest was detained at the scene, police said.

The caller who first reported the incident around 10:05 a.m. was inside of the U.S. Post Office at 3701 Altamesa Blvd. and heard gunshots, according to Officer Jimmy Pollozani, a police spokesman. But additional people who live along an alleyway near the 3800 block of Cibolo Drive — less than a half-mile away — called about a shooting, Pollozani said over the phone.

Responding officers determined the shooting occurred in the alley.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, according to Matt Zavadsky, a MedStar spokesman.

It wasn’t immediately clear what led to the shooting, or how it unfolded.

Officers were continuing to investigate the incident Friday morning and gather all the facts, police said.