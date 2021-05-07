Denton police investigate fatal shooting of man at apartment complex

Denton police are investigating a fatal shooting Thursday afternoon at an apartment in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street.

The shooting was reported at 2:47 p.m., police said on social media.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified him as Jordan Wayne Porter, 24. Porter lived at the address where he was shot.

Police said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident with no ongoing threat to the public. No further information was released.