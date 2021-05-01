Armed man shot by Pelican Bay officer during domestic call, in serious condition

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Pelican Bay police officer shot an armed man late Friday night during a domestic disturbance call, according to a police news release and media reports.

Officers were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. on a call about a person with a weapon in the 1500 block of Long Avenue, police said.

Interim Police Chief Jason Farris told KTVT that one officer shot the armed suspect after officers arrived on scene.

The man was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in serious condition, police said.

The names of the suspect and the officer have not been released. The officer has been placed on routine administrative leave during the investigation.

The Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office has processed evidence at the scene, and the Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting, according to Pelican Bay police.