Man ‘just started attacking’ man in Fort Worth park Saturday, stabbing him, police say

A man began to attack another man in a south Fort Worth park early Saturday morning for no apparent reason, stabbing him in the chest, according to police.

The victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The suspect wasn’t in custody as of Saturday morning, according to police.

Officers were dispatched to a reported cutting/stabbing around 4 a.m. at Glenwood Park, specifically the corner of East Leuda Street and South Riverside Drive, according to a police call log. The caller stated someone was stabbed, the call log shows, and also didn’t answer police questions.

The responding officers confirmed a man had been stabbed. Witnesses told them a man “just started attacking the victim,” police said.