Former DFW radio host, accused of sexual assault in March, charged with another sex crime

A former radio host accused in late March of raping a teenage girl during a New Year’s Eve party at his Mansfield home has been charged again with a sex crime.

Justin Frazell, 47, was arrested on Monday on a charge of indecent assault, according to Denton County jail records. The offense occurred on Dec. 22, 2020, records show, but details on the allegations weren’t immediately available.

The charge came with a $2,500 surety bond, which Frazell posted, records show. He’s no longer in jail.

Frazell, a longtime radio personality who hosted the morning show at Fort Worth’s KFWR 95.9 The Ranch, was first arrested in late March on a charge of sexual assault. The station fired him at that time, writing in a statement it had learned he was “booked on sexual assault charges in Tarrant County.”

None of the charges were related to his work at 95.9 The Ranch, according to the statement. Heather Anderson has continued to host the morning show, as she has since 2019.

An arrest warrant, issued on the sexual assault charge, describes how Frazell allegedly gave a teenage girl an alcoholic drink and then, as she was asleep in bed, sexually assaulted her.

There were several people at Frazell’s home in Mansfield for the New Year’s Eve party, including children, and the teens were allowed to drink, according to the warrant. At one point, a girl was left alone in a bedroom and Frazell came in to give her a drink, a Whiteclaw alcoholic seltzer, the warrant states. She drank a little of it.

He told her, the warrant states, “This is between us. Don’t say I never do anything for you.”

The girl, who was allowed to stay overnight, fell asleep but Frazell pulled off the blankets and sexually assaulted her, according to the warrant. She began texting her parents around 5 a.m., and the next day her parents called Mansfield police.

Police issued the warrant for Frazell’s arrest after interviewing witnesses and testing DNA samples.

Frazell started his radio career in 1996 at 570 KLIF in Dallas and started at KFWR 95.9 in 2000. He started hosting weekday morning shows in 2009.