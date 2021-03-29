The Ranch radio personality faces sexual assault charge in Mansfield, warrant says

A popular North Texas radio personality who was arrested last week faces a charge of sexual assault at his Mansfield home in January, according to jail and court records.

Justin Frazell, 47, was booked into the Tarrant County Jail on March 24, and booked out a few minutes later.

Following his arrest, Frazell, a morning radio host on KFWR 95.9 The Ranch, was suspended, according to a statement released by the radio station on Monday.

“It is with great concern that we have learned of a serious legal matter involving Justin Frazell, who has been booked on sexual assault charges in Tarrant County, TX,” according to the station’s statement. “While the matter is entirely unrelated to his work here at 95.9 The Ranch and does not involve any of our other colleagues, we nevertheless concluded that given the seriousness of the matter it was appropriate to suspend Justin immediately. We trust that our legal system will provide due process and produce a just result for all involved. In the meantime, we ask that they be given space and privacy during this difficult time.”

Heather Anderson will continue as host of the morning show as she has since 2019, the statement said.

The warrant obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Monday states that the alleged incident occurred on Jan. 1, 2021, at Frazell’s home.

Frazell and his family were hosting a New Year’s Eve party when, on the early morning of Jan. 1, he was in a bedroom with a teenage girl, the warrant says.

Frazell is accused of committing sex acts on the girl, and leaving the room when he was scared off by another child in a nearby hallway.

The girl later called a relative who picked her up from Frazell’s home and drove her home, where the teen made an outcry, according to the warrant.

After police conducted several interviews with witnesses and received DNA results earlier this month, a warrant was issued last week for Frazell’s arrest.

Frazell began his radio career in 1996 at 570 KLIF in Dallas, and then was the air traffic reporter in 1998 for 99.5 The Wolf, according to The Ranch’s website.

He began a weekly radio show at KFWR 95.9 in 2000 and has hosted weekday morning shows since 2009.

Frazell is married with two children. The couple started two charitable events for Cook Children’s Medical Center NICU unit in Fort Worth after their two children were born premature.

For the last eight years, Frazell has won several regional and national radio awards.