Before he could board DFW Airport flight, cops nab man accused of killing mom, sister

A 19-year-old man who killed his mother and sister in Allen was arrested on Saturday at DFW Airport as he was awaiting a flight to San Francisco, police said.

Hezar Burak killed Isil Borat, 50, and Burcu Hezar, 16, in the house they shared in the 1800 block of Nueces Drive, Allen police said. A police spokesman did not release the cause of the victims’ deaths.

Police received a call about 9:15 a.m. regarding a disturbance with weapons at the family’s house. Officers arrived and found the victims’ bodies.

Allen police investigators worked Saturday to find Burak, who was arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder Saturday afternoon at the airport.

Police did not describe a motive.