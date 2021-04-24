Woman arrested after leaving scene of crash that killed man, Arlington police say

A woman was arrested in Arlington, TX on Friday after she left the scene of a crash that killed a man, police said.

An Arlington woman was arrested on Friday after she crashed her pickup truck into a car turning in front of her, killing one of three people inside, and then ran away from the scene on foot, according to police.

Benjamin Wayne Johnson, 41, of Eufala, Oklahoma, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as the deceased victim. Another person inside the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The driver of the pickup, Jessica McGraw, 31, was also taken to a hospital with injuries, police said. She was charged with accident involving death and accident involving injury.

She remained in the Arlington Jail as of Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the crash in the 1900 block of East Park Row Drive around 2:50 p.m. They determined a passenger car had been traveling westbound on the road and the driver tried to turn left into a parking lot, police said. The car crossed in front of the pickup truck, police said, and the truck struck the car.

McGraw got out of her truck after the crash and fled the scene, police said.

The department was able to identify her and take her into custody immediately following the crash, police said.