Crime
Texas DPS trooper shot in Haslet, authorities say; in serious condition at a hospital
A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot on Friday in Haslet, authorities said.
The victim was taken in serious condition to a hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. He was shot about 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Salida Road.
It was not clear whether the trooper was on duty or off duty when he was shot.
A DPS spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information on the circumstances of the shooting. It was not clear whether an assailant was in custody.
