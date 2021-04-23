Texas DPS trooper shot in Haslet, authorities say; in serious condition at a hospital

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was shot on Friday in Haslet, authorities said.

The victim was taken in serious condition to a hospital, a MedStar spokesman said. He was shot about 2:45 p.m. in the 500 block of Salida Road.

It was not clear whether the trooper was on duty or off duty when he was shot.

A DPS spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information on the circumstances of the shooting. It was not clear whether an assailant was in custody.