Fort Worth police need help to identify 3 armed people who robbed woman at apartment

Fort Worth police are looking for three unidentified people who forced a woman into her apartment on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, and robbed her. Fort Worth Police Department

Fort Worth police are looking for three unidentified people who forced a woman into her apartment on Wednesday and robbed her.

The robbery occurred at an apartment complex at 2900 Broadmoor Ave., in west Fort Worth, police said in a news release.

The robbers, armed with a rifle and a handgun, stole a purse, a 9mm firearm and a laptop from the apartment, police said.

Police released photos of the suspects, who were described as two men and a woman in their 20s. Anyone with information is asked to call 817-988-8563.