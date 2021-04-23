2 groups exchange gunfire in West 7th bar district, Fort Worth police say; 1 man shot

Two groups of men exchanged gunfire in the West 7th bar district of Fort Worth early Friday, leaving one of them with a gunshot wound, police said.

That man arrived on his own at a local hospital with an injury that wasn’t life-threatening.

No arrests were announced as of Friday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call in the 900 block of Currie Street around 2:20 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated a person was shot at the Trinity College Irish Bar, the call log shows.

Officers couldn’t find a victim but located several shell casings, and spoke to witnesses in the area, police said. They determined two groups of men fired gunshots at each other before running away.

A hospital informed police around 3:35 a.m. that a man had come in with a gunshot wound, police said. Officers went to the hospital and confirmed he was involved in the West 7th incident.