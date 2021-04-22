Crime

Fort Worth homicide detectives speaking with man who was with woman found dead in car

A 41-year-old woman died early Sunday inside a parked Toyota Camry during a quarrel with a man in Fort Worth, police said.

Tarsha Scott died outside a house in the 2600 block of Belzise Terrace, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, which has not released the cause or manner of her death.

Fort Worth police were dispatched about 2:30 a.m. to a domestic disturbance with a report of the 911 caller’s girlfriend assaulting him. Police found Scott in the car. Medical personnel pronounced her dead.

Homicide detectives are speaking with a man who was with the victim at the time of her death and are continuing to investigate, a police spokesman said Thursday.

Scott lived on Belzise Terrace, the medical examiner’s office said. A police report indicates her residence was in Forest Hill.

