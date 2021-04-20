Crime

Woman shot to death at west Fort Worth apartment building; police investigate killing

A woman was shot to death on Tuesday evening at a west Fort Worth apartment building, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Salem Circle and died there. She was about 20 years old, a MedStar spokesman said.

Fort Worth police had not announced an arrest late Tuesday. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name.

Police did not say if the victim was inside or outside the apartment building when she was fired upon.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service