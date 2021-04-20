Woman shot to death at west Fort Worth apartment building; police investigate killing

A woman was shot to death on Tuesday evening at a west Fort Worth apartment building, authorities said.

The victim was shot about 6 p.m. in the 6200 block of Salem Circle and died there. She was about 20 years old, a MedStar spokesman said.

Fort Worth police had not announced an arrest late Tuesday. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released the victim’s name.

Police did not say if the victim was inside or outside the apartment building when she was fired upon.