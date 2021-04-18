Crime

Two North Texas students injured in shooting near fraternity house, university says

In this file photo, prospective students and their parents tour UNT’s campus in Denton in 2017. University police said that two North Texas students were injured early Sunday during a shooting near a fraternity.
Two University of North Texas students were injured during a shooting near a fraternity house, according to the university.

UNT police responded to a report of an aggravated assault early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Maple Street on the college campus. A fight broke out between fraternity members and a group of unknown people.

The argument escalated and resulted in gunfire, the university said. Two students were injured; one was treated and released from a hospital, and the other was still being treated Sunday night for serious injures.

“His family is with him, and we have been in contact with them to offer our support,” the university said in a statement.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they can contact UNT Police at 940-369-TIPS (8477).

