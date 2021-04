A 4-year-old child died in an accidental shooting in east Fort Worth, according to the Fort Worth police department.

Police officers responded to the 1700 block of Lake Shore Drive at about 3 p.m. to investigate a shooting, Officer Daniel Segura said. They found the girl who had a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital where she died.

Police believe the shooting was accidental.