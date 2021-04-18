Crime

Fort Worth police shoot person Sunday on Race Street, police say

A person was critically injured when police shot someone suspected of a carjacking, according to media reports in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Fort Worth police shot a person Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The shooting occurred in the 3600 block of Race Street, police confirmed. Police did not immediately provide additional details about the shooting.

According to WFAA, police were called to a suspected carjacking just before 3 p.m. Once officers arrived, the suspect ran away. At the end of a foot chase, police shot the person, WFAA reported.

The person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

WFAA reported that police found a knife and gun at the scene.

This is an developing story that will be updated when more information is available.

