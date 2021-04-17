Springtown math teacher ‘in love’ with student had sex with teen boy, authorities say

A teacher who authorities alleged had years-long sexual contact with a student in Parker County was arrested on Friday.

Misty Cato, 43, of Springtown, is a fifth-grade math teacher at Springtown Intermediate School. She was placed on administrative leave when school officials learned of the allegations, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said. Cato was contracted as a math teacher with the Springtown Independent School District at the time the crime in which she is accused, second-degree improper relationship between educator and student, occurred.

The victim, who was enrolled in the Azle school district at the time of the crime, reported that the abuse began when he was a 15-year-old student in Azle, the sheriff’s office said. It continued for several years at addresses in Parker and Tarrant counties, including at Cato’s previous residence in Springtown.

The sheriff’s office said that it seized a voice recording of Cato saying that she had been in love with the student for four years and “seeing him again makes her want to be with him again.” Cato said in an interview with investigators that she had sexual relations with the victim on numerous occasions and knew that he was a juvenile student, the sheriff’s office said.

“It is a shame any time we have to investigate these type of cases,” Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier wrote in a statement. “It is imperative that our children attend school in a safe environment. Educators play a vital role in that safe environment and have a duty to protect our children.”

Cato was held on Saturday at the Parker County Jail. Her bond was set at $100,000.