Men found dead at Parker County abandoned school died from gunshot wounds, sheriff says

Two men found dead on Sunday at an abandoned Parker County school were fatally shot, according to the Parker County sheriff.

No one has been arrested in the homicides.

The men have been identified as Daniel Gomez, 26, of Waco, and Efrian Mendoza, 35, of Austin, according to Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier based on a ruling by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Both died from gunshot wounds.

The investigation began Sunday evening after dispatchers with the Weatherford Police Department and the Parker County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a man in danger and possible gunfire.

Authier said a call came into Weatherford police on a non-emergency line about a man who might be in danger at an unknown address in the “Dallas/Weatherford” area.

A second call was received by a dispatcher. The caller said individuals were at an unidentified abandoned school with red bricks at an unknown address with possible gunfire.

Deputies began canvassing areas with that description in Parker County and later found the bodies in an abandoned school in the 4200 block of north Farm Road 52 in Whitt, Texas. Whitt is about 55 miles northwest of Fort Worth.