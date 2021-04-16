Woman killed in I-20 crash involving truck-tractor, semi-trailer, Arlington police say

A woman was killed on I-20 in Arlington early Friday when her car hit a semi-trailer that was in the road due to an earlier crash involving a suspected intoxicated driver, police said.

The woman who died was identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office as Samantha Maxine Skaggs, 21, of Alberta, Canada. She died at the scene.

Michael Bailey, 38, of Arlington, was arrested on a charge of intoxication manslaughter, police said.

Arlington officers responded to the two crashes in the 1100 block of Interstate 20 around 2:30 a.m. They determined there had been two separate crashes in the westbound lanes of the highway, the first of which involved a passenger car and a truck-tractor that was pulling a semi-trailer, police said.

Bailey’s car swerved into the tractor-trailer and made contact, and the truck driver tried to take evasive action, police said. That caused the truck to jackknife across the road, police said, leaving it exposed to oncoming traffic.

Another passenger car, driven by Skaggs, then struck the trailer.

The stretch of highway was closed Friday morning as emergency crews cleaned up debris and leaked fluid that was in the road, police said.