Woman killed, 3 injured in crash on Highway 114 near Texas Motor Speedway; lanes closed

Lanes of Highway 114 near the Texas Motor Speedway were closed on Friday morning after a woman was killed and three men were injured in a crash involving a box truck and a pickup truck, authorities said.

Of those injured, two had serious injuries and one had minor injuries, according to MedStar.

The identity of the woman wasn’t immediately released.

All of the victims were adults, MedStar said.

The Fort Worth Police Department said in a tweet around 10:35 a.m. that all eastbound and westbound lanes of the highway were closed at Three Wide Drive due to a fatality crash. Drivers should expect lengthy delays, police said, and if possible find an alternate route.

Officer Tracy Carter, a police spokesman, said in an email at 11:15 a.m., “This will be a confirmed fatality accident.” He wasn’t immediately able to provide details of the crash.

“All westbound and eastbound lanes of Hwy 114/Three Wide closed until further notice,” Carter said. “We will update once we have more information.”

The crash was reported at 10 a.m. on the highway, around where it intersects with Three Wide Drive, according to a police call log. The crash involved a gray 18-wheeler, a box truck and another type of truck, the call log indicates.

But Matt Zavadsky, a MedStar spokesman, said the agency’s supervisor on the scene stated it was a collision with a box truck and a pickup truck.

The crash was updated to a major accident on the call log.