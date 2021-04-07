No probable cause in case of ex-Dallas cop accused of directing killings, judge rules

A Dallas County criminal court judge on Wednesday ordered that authorities release from custody a former Dallas police officer who is suspected of directing a man to kidnap and kill two people in 2017, WFAA-TV reported.

Judge Audrey Moorehead ruled that there is no probable cause to hold Bryan Riser at the Dallas County Jail on two counts of capital murder.

Moorehead’s ruling came after about three hours of testimony from a detective as he was questioned during a pretrial hearing on the case by a defense attorney and a prosecutor, according to WFAA-TV, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s media partner.

Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Jason Fine said during the hearing that he did not believe there was sufficient probable cause to hold Riser, according to the WFAA-TV report.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia fired Riser on March 9, a week after his arrest.

Riser had been employed by the department since August 2008 and was assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division. Under civil service rules, he may appeal his firing.

Riser was accused of orchestrating the deaths of Lisa Marie Saenz, whose body was found in the Trinity River in March 2017, and Albert Douglas, whose body was never recovered, Garcia has said. Douglas, Garcia said, was reported missing by his family in February 2017. Witnesses later stated he was kidnapped and murdered in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

Saenz was kidnapped before she was shot several times, Garcia said. Her body was located in the river, also in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.