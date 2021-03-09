Dallas police chief fires officer accused of directing man to kidnap, kill two people

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia on Tuesday fired an officer who is suspected of directing a man to kidnap and kill two people in 2017.

Garcia terminated Bryan Riser during a disciplinary hearing, the department said.

A police internal affairs investigation concluded that Riser “engaged in adverse conduct” when he was arrested last week on suspicion of two counts of capital murder, the department said.

Riser has been employed by the department since August 2008 and was assigned to the South-Central Patrol Division. Under civil service rules, he may appeal his firing.

He is accused of orchestrating the deaths of Lisa Marie Saenz, whose body was found in the Trinity River in March 2017, and Albert Douglas, whose body was never recovered, Garcia said during a news conference on Thursday afternoon. Douglas, Garcia said, was reported missing by his family in February 2017. Witnesses later stated he was kidnapped and murdered in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

Saenz was kidnapped before she was shot several times, Garcia said. Her body was located in the river, also in the 200 block of Santa Fe Avenue.

In August 2019, a witness whom police did not identify, said that Riser instructed him to kidnap and kill Douglas and then Saenz.