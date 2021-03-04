Dallas police officer charged with two counts of capital murder, department announces

A Dallas, TX police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of murder, police said.

Officer Bryan Riser, who’s been with the department since August 2008, was taken into custody without incident, police said. He went to Dallas County Jail for processing.

The department didn’t immediately say which homicide Riser was being arrested in connection with.

Riser was assigned to the south-central patrol division, police said.

Though he’s in custody, police said, he’s on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal affairs investigation.

Chief Eddie Garcia planned to address the public in a press conference at 1 p.m. at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters.