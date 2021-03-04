Six injured, including 4 children, in residential west Fort Worth crash, MedStar says

Six people, including four children, were injured in a wreck in a residential neighborhood of west Fort Worth on Thursday morning, according to MedStar.

Four of the injuries were serious while two were minor, MedStar spokesman Matt Zavadsky said over the phone. It wasn’t immediately clear, he said, whether those with serious injuries were adults or children.

MedStar took four children to Cook Children’s Medical Center, Zavadsky said. Two adults were taken to hospitals.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Kilpatrick Avenue and Littlepage Street, in Fort Worth’s Como neighborhood, around 8:35 a.m., according to a police call log. The caller stated a red sedan collided with a black sedan.

Police weren’t immediately able to provide further information on the crash.

Fort Worth firefighters extricated at least one person trapped in a vehicle, Zavadsky said. It took around seven minutes to get the person out.