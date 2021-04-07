Crime
One teen in custody, search is on for another in connection with Denton County murder
An Aubrey teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a Little Elm park last weekend, according to Little Elm police.
Authorities continued their search for a 16-year-old from Savannah, Texas, in connection with the fatal shooting.
Martavias Jerrell Woods, 18, surrendered to Little Elm police Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jayvion Dantrell Galburth of Paloma Creek.
Galburth was shot Friday night at the Beach Pavilion in Little Elm Park and died Saturday morning at a local hospital.
Woods was in the Denton County Jail in Denton on Wednesday in lieu of $750,000 bond.
Woods faces a charge of murder for his involvement in the shooting, according to Little Elm police.
Detectives believe the shooting occurred during a disturbance at the Denton County park. Police did not release any information on what caused the disturbance.
A GoFundMe account has been established for the Galburth’s family to help with funeral expenses.
Anyone with information on the case should call Little Elm police at 214-975-0460.
Comments