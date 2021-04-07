One teen in custody, search is on for another in connection with Denton County murder

An Aubrey teen has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old at a Little Elm park last weekend, according to Little Elm police.

Authorities continued their search for a 16-year-old from Savannah, Texas, in connection with the fatal shooting.

Martavias Jerrell Woods, 18, surrendered to Little Elm police Monday in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Jayvion Dantrell Galburth of Paloma Creek.

Galburth was shot Friday night at the Beach Pavilion in Little Elm Park and died Saturday morning at a local hospital.

Woods was in the Denton County Jail in Denton on Wednesday in lieu of $750,000 bond.

Woods faces a charge of murder for his involvement in the shooting, according to Little Elm police.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred during a disturbance at the Denton County park. Police did not release any information on what caused the disturbance.

A GoFundMe account has been established for the Galburth’s family to help with funeral expenses.

Anyone with information on the case should call Little Elm police at 214-975-0460.