Search continues for 16-year-old accused of murder at Denton County park

A search continued Monday for a Texas teen accused of shooting to death another teen at a Little Elm park over the weekend, Little Elm police said.

Little Elm police have identified the 16-year-old accused in the fatal shooting and an order has been issued to apprehend the boy who is from Savannah, Texas.

Little Elm identified the victim as 18-year-old Jayvion Dantrell Galburth of Paloma Cree in Denton County.

Little Elm police responded to a shooting call shortly after 8 p.m. Friday at Beach Pavilion in Little Elm Park. LIttle Elm is about 50 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

When they arrived, officers located the victim and took him to a Denton hospital. Galburth died about 4 a.m. Saturday at the hospital, authorities said.

Detectives believe the shooting occurred during a disturbance at the park between two sets of brothers. Police did not release any information on what caused the disturbance.

Anyone with information should call Little Elm police at 214-975-0460.