Crime
Was your Fort Worth neighborhood hit by thieves? This map will show you
Thefts and assaults continued last week as the most recurring crimes reported in Fort Worth, according to statistics from the city.
From March 14 to March 20, there were 819 crimes reported. That was down from the previous week of 898 crimes reported.
Theft was the most recurring crime with 120 reported cases last week, according to the data, which the Star-Telegram compiled into a map.
There were 80 assaults, 75 criminal mischief cases, 70 burglaries of vehicles and 53 penal code violations in the top crimes reported in Fort Worth.
The Star-Telegram’s weekly crime map plots reported crimes across a map of Fort Worth, marking where they occurred with multi-colored dots. People can hover over the dots to see information on crimes, as well as utilize a search bar to look up key terms. There’s a menu where people can filter which crimes they want to see on the map.
