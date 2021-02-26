457 crimes reported in Fort Worth last week, lowest total of 2021. Was one near you?

There were 457 crimes reported in Fort Worth amid the winter storms and power outages of last week, the lowest weekly total of 2021, according to numbers from the city.

Theft, as is typical, was the most common offense, with 65 reported occurrences, according to the data, which the Star-Telegram compiled into a map. There were 63 criminal complaints for assault, 46 for auto theft and 45 for criminal mischief. There was a combined total of 58 commercial and residential burglaries.

There was one case of murder, reported at 9:47 a.m. on Feb. 16, the data shows.

The total of 457 crimes came as the region was dealing with winter storms and record low temperatures, which caused a spike in electric use across Texas, which led to ERCOT to initiate power outages.

The second-lowest weekly crime total of 2021 was 781, between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30.

The Star-Telegram’s weekly crime map plots reported crimes across a map of Fort Worth, marking where they occurred with multi-colored dots. People can hover over the dots to see information on crimes, as well as utilize a search bar to look up key terms. There’s a menu where people can filter which crimes they want to see on the map.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of Febuary 14th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.