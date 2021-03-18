Thieves are back. Was your Fort Worth neighborhood hit? This map will show you.

Just weeks ago as the city battled through a winter storm and power outages, crimes reported in Fort Worth were down, but thieves are back, according to statistics from the city.

There were 898 crimes reported from March 7 through March 13 in Fort Worth. That’s compared to 457 crimes reported during the week of that winter blast in February.

Theft was the most recurring crime with 146 reported cases last week, according to the data, which the Star-Telegram compiled into a map.

There were 118 assaults, 96 criminal mischief cases, 81 penal code violations and 55 auto thefts in the top crimes reported in Fort Worth.

During the week of the winter storm in February, 457 crimes were reported as the region was dealing with record low temperatures, which caused a spike in electric use across Texas, leading ERCOT to initiate power outages.

The second-lowest weekly crime total of 2021 was 781, between Jan. 24 and Jan. 30.

The Star-Telegram’s weekly crime map plots reported crimes across a map of Fort Worth, marking where they occurred with multi-colored dots. People can hover over the dots to see information on crimes, as well as utilize a search bar to look up key terms. There’s a menu where people can filter which crimes they want to see on the map.

Here is a searchable map of crimes committed in Fort Worth for the week of March 7th, 2021. To search the map for crimes in an area, just type in a Fort Worth address in the search field or zoom into an area of the map. Click the individual markers for more information on the crime. You can also filter for nature of crime. The City of Fort Worth provides the data.