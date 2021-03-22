Another teen arrested in shooting death of man near Fort Worth middle school

Another Tarrant County teen was arrested early Monday in connection with the February death of a man whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Fort Worth middle school, according to jail records and Fort Worth police.

Jose Fabian Gamino, 18, of Fort Worth, was arrested Monday on a capital murder charge and accused of being involved in the killing of 20-year-old Christopher Watrellis Moore Jr. on Feb. 10.

On Friday afternoon, Edrick Llanes, 17, of Forest Hill, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail, according to jail records. Llanes also faces a murder charge in the homicide.

Moore died from multiple gunshot wounds and his body was found in a public road, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Fort Worth police have not released any information on a motive for the homicide.

Police responded to a shooting call shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the 3200 block of Pecos Street.

A caller reported seeing a dead body in front of Forest Oak Middle School, according to a police call log.

Officers arrived on the scene and found Moore dead.