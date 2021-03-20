Teen arrested in connection with homicide near Fort Worth middle school, records show

A 17-year-old was arrested on a capital murder charge Friday in connection with the February death of a man whose body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of a Fort Worth middle school, records show.

Edrick Llanes was booked into jail around 4:15 p.m. Friday, according to the Fort Worth police jail blotter. The police report number listed alongside Llanes’ name matches the report from the incident.

The victim in the Feb. 10 shooting was identified as 20-year-old Christopher Watrellis Moore Jr. by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. He was found in a public road, the medical examiner reported, and died of multiple gunshot wounds. His death was classified as a homicide.

A police spokesperson said on Saturday the department can’t release the arrest warrant for Llanes due to the ongoing investigation.

Officers responded to a shooting call before 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 10 in the 3200 block of Pecos Street, near Forest Oak Middle School. A caller reported seeing a dead body in front of the school, according to the call log.

They found Moore Jr. dead with multiple gunshot wounds.