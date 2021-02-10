Body of man who had been shot multiple times found near Fort Worth middle school

A young man was found shot to death early Wednesday near a Fort Worth middle school, police said.

The name of the victim who was in his early 20s had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police continued their search Wednesday for the suspect or suspects involved in the shooting.

Fort Worth police responded to a shooting call shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Pecos St.

A caller reported seeing a dead body in front of Forest Oak Middle School, according to a police call log.

Officers arrived on the scene and found the body of a man who had been shot multiple times.