Gunman fires through front door, killing 20-year-old Arlington man, police say

A gunman fired through the front door of an Arlington home early Tuesday and killed a 20-year-old man who was holding the door to stop assailants from entering the residence, Arlington police said.

The victim’s brother, who also was attempting to hold the door, was not injured.

Arlington police continued their search Tuesday for at least two suspects in the fatal shooting.

The victim has been identified as Omar Mohamed Juma of Arlington, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website on Tuesday. He was pronounced dead at 5:30 a.m. at a local hospital.

The shooting was reported about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 8100 block of York Beach Place.

Several suspects arrived at the home at that time to confront the victim about a previous dispute, police said. Details of that dispute were not released.

They knocked on the door, trying to get the victim to come outside, Arlington police said.

At some point, the victim went outside to speak with the suspects, but the victim’s brother told detectives his brother ran back into the house minutes later.

The suspects tried kicking the door open while the victim and his brother held onto the front door, police said.

The gunman then fired a shot through the front door, striking the victim in the chest, Arlington police said.

Anyone with information on the case should contact Arlington homicide Detective Spencer Simmons at 817-459-4735. Tipsters also can remain anonymous by contacting Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-8477.