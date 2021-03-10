After DNA advancements, Arlington police make an arrest in 2003 sexual assault case

Arlington police have linked a suspect to a September 2003 sexual assault case.

The department obtained a DNA sample from the scene in the 2300 block of Weyborn Drive. The sample was submitted for analysis, however, there was no connection to an assailant because of limitations in technology at the time, Arlington police said.

Evidence from the case was resubmitted to a crime lab for further analysis. Investigators received information that DNA from the case was matched to cases involving an unknown suspect in other local sexual assaults being worked in North Texas.

The primary Arlington detective on the Weyborn Drive case was contacted in December by Plano police. A detective in Plano provided information about Jeffrey Wheat, 49.

In January, Wheat was located in Crawford County, Arkansas, and arrested. A search warrant was issued to obtain a sample of Wheat’s DNA for direct comparison to other potential related cases. In February, Arlington police received a partial DNA report connecting Wheat as the suspect in the 2003 Arlington case.

An arrest warrant was obtained and served on Monday. Wheat is being held in the Collin County Jail on suspicion of burglary.