Crime

Police believe no foul play in death of man whose body was found in Haltom City creek

A 33-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday in a creek in Haltom City, police said.

John Thomason’s body was located about 11:30 a.m. in Big Fossil Creek, near Dogleg Circle and Fairway Circle, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Thomason lived in New Boston, Texas.

The initial investigation indicated there was no foul play in the death, Haltom City police said. The medical examiner’s office had not on Wednesday night released the cause or manner of Thomason’s death.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service