Police believe no foul play in death of man whose body was found in Haltom City creek

A 33-year-old man was found dead on Tuesday in a creek in Haltom City, police said.

John Thomason’s body was located about 11:30 a.m. in Big Fossil Creek, near Dogleg Circle and Fairway Circle, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. Thomason lived in New Boston, Texas.

The initial investigation indicated there was no foul play in the death, Haltom City police said. The medical examiner’s office had not on Wednesday night released the cause or manner of Thomason’s death.