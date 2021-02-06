Crime

Two drivers die in Keller head-on collision, authorities say; investigation underway

Two people died on Saturday in Keller when the cars that they were driving collided head-on, police said.

A man driving a car north on U.S. Highway 377 crossed the center line near Kroger Drive and struck a southbound car driven by a woman, Keller police said. The accident happened about 1:45 p.m., according to the police.

Both drivers died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released their names Saturday night.

No passengers were in the cars.

The police investigation of the collision was incomplete.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Profile Image of Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge
Emerson Clarridge covers crime and other breaking news for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. He works evenings and reports on law enforcement affairs in Tarrant County. He previously was a reporter at the Omaha World-Herald and the Observer-Dispatch in Utica, New York.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service