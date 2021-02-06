Two drivers die in Keller head-on collision, authorities say; investigation underway

Two people died on Saturday in Keller when the cars that they were driving collided head-on, police said.

A man driving a car north on U.S. Highway 377 crossed the center line near Kroger Drive and struck a southbound car driven by a woman, Keller police said. The accident happened about 1:45 p.m., according to the police.

Both drivers died at the scene. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office had not released their names Saturday night.

No passengers were in the cars.

The police investigation of the collision was incomplete.