Man killed Saturday when SUV left Arlington road, crashed into embankment, police say

A man was killed in southeast Arlington in the early morning hours Saturday when his SUV left the road and he crashed into an embankment, police said.

His identity hadn’t been released of Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 1 a.m. to a report of a major crash in the 2000 block of South Watson Road involving a single vehicle, police said. They pronounced the man dead.

Investigators believe he was trying to exit State Highway 360 heading south, taking the Pioneer and Arkansas ramp, and lost control of the car, police said. He crashed into a field and embankment off of the road.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release his identity pending notification of next of kin.