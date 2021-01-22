Crime

Man shot in arm, hand following dispute with vehicle in south Fort Worth, police say

A group of three men exchanged words with people inside a passing vehicle in south Fort Worth on Thursday night when one of the occupants opened fire, striking a man in the arm and hand, police said.

The man was taken to a hospital with injuries that weren’t life-threatening.

The incident was reported around 9:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of East Butler and Cole streets, by Echo Lake Park and the railroad tracks, according to a police call log. The three men were hanging out by the tracks, police said.

The men told police that a vehicle drove by and they “had words with occupants,” according to Capt. Katherine Schrader, a police spokesperson. Someone inside the vehicle fired three shots, Shrader said in an email.

Police didn’t have an update to provide Friday morning.

