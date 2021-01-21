Man robbed Fort Worth store employee, left with 30 cellphones in trash bag, police say

A man last week asked an employee of a Fort Worth cellphone store about merchandise, showed a handgun and walked the employee to a back room as he demanded money and phones, police said.

The suspect stole about 30 cellphones that were in a trash bag from the metroPCS in the 5500 block of Brentwood Stair Road, Fort Worth police said. Another male who appeared to be a lookout came just inside the front door and left with the suspect about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 11.

One of the stolen phones was sold the next day at a kiosk in the lobby of the Walmart in the 8400 block of Anderson Boulevard, police said.

Police do not know the suspects’ names and on Wednesday asked for public assistance to identify them.

The first suspect is a white or Hispanic male with a stocky build who police said may have committed three other aggravated robberies in Fort Worth. The second suspect is a Black male with a medium build.

A person of interest is a Black male who wore a royal blue hooded sweatshirt. He was accompanied by another Black male with a heavy build who wore gold pants.

Police said that anyone with information should call 817-392-4383.