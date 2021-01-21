Ex-security technician pleads guilty to hacking North Texas homes to view naked women

A former home security technician pleaded guilty on Thursday to a federal charge of hacking home security footage, mostly in Tarrant and Dallas counties, according to federal officials

The technician, who is a former employee with ADT Security Services, took note of homes where attractive women lived, then repeatedly logged into their accounts to view their video footage for sexual gratification, authorities said.

For more than four years, Telesforo Aviles, the former ADT employee, secretly accessed 200 customer accounts more than 9,600 times without them knowing it, federal officials said.

Aviles pleaded guilty to the charge of computer fraud, and he faces a maximum of five years in federal prison.

“This defendant, entrusted with safeguarding customers’ homes, instead intruded on their most intimate moments,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Prerak Shah in a Thursday news release. “We are glad to hold him accountable for this disgusting betrayal of trust.”

Aviles admitted that contrary to company policy, he routinely added his personal email address to customers’ “ADT Pulse” accounts, giving him real-time access to the video feeds from their homes. In some instances, he claimed he needed to add himself temporarily to “test” the system, according to federal court documents.

Aviles watched videos that depicted naked women and couples engaging in sexual activity inside of their own homes, without the customers’ knowledge.