Was crime reported near your Fort Worth home in 2020? The data is plotted on this map.

In 2020, 50,533 crimes were recorded in Fort Worth, according to a Star-Telegram map created with police department data that the city released.

The five crimes that were recorded most often were theft (9,344), assault (4,802), vehicle burglary (4,739), criminal mischief (4,694) and penal code offenses (3,934), according to the data.

The map displays the locations of crimes with colored dots. Clicking a dot reveals information about the crime.

The map includes filters for different offenses, and selecting a filter allows users to focus on the occurrences of that crime.

